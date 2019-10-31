Gujarat: PM Modi receives memento from wife of CRPF personnel killed during Pulwama attack

Kevadia (Gujarat) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday presented with a memento in form of national police memorial replica, to mark and honour the sacrifice and contribution of the brave police personnel's of the country.

Shazia, wife of Hawaldar Naseer Ahmad who was killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack presented the memento to the Prime Minister during an event to mark the birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel near Statue of Unity in Kevadia.Naseer Ahmad was one of 42 CRPF jawans killed in the terrorist attack orchestrated Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed by in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 this year.During the event, Prime Minister Modi also administered the unity pledge and outlined the contribution of Patel in unifying India.The event also witnessed cultural performances by children and mock drill by different units.Prime Minister Modi also saw a mock drill of a terror attack on International Airport Terminal building where CISF personnel were shown using their best skills to neutralise terrorists.NDRF's prompt response during a disaster situation was also showcased through a mock drill.As part of the drill, the Chemical- biological team also showcased how an area contaminated by harmful gas is cordoned and decontaminated, in case a chemical plant is adversely affected by a disaster.Advance Surveillance of NSG also put their skills to display through a mock drill in which they showcased the efforts made to thwart a terror attack. Their response unit equipped with bulletproof jackets and trained assault canines effectively controlled the terrorist and showed various aspects of such operation.Since 2014, October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and people from all walks of life participate in the Run for Unity. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India. (ANI)