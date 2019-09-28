Gujarat: Rain and liquidity crunch dampen 'Navratri' spirit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Navratri celebrations this year, the organisers and artistes here are a worried lot in view of bad weather conditions in the state.

According to one of the Garba organisers, Hirav Trivedi, the market condition of the state is also bad which has adversely affected the organisers.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "This year we are facing sponsorship issue due to lack of liquidity in the market. Many big organizers have come together to organise the event jointly."He said that just two days are left for Navratri and it has started raining heavily. "This is a serious concern," he said.Harshit Mehta, one of the singers of Garba who has been in the business for the last 40 years, said: "This year I had to cut my rates by 20 per cent."The festival of 'Navratri' is incomplete without Garba dance in Gujarat. From young to old-aged people, everyone celebrates the festival in the state by performing this dance.Earlier this month, Gujarat received heavy rainfall affecting the normal life in the state. The Narmada river was flowing above the danger mark due to heavy rains.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, Ahmedabad is likely to receive light rainfall with cloudy skies next week. (ANI)