Gujarat: Tricolor journey organised ahead of Independence Day celebration

Morbi (Gujarat) [India] Aug 14 (ANI): With the aim of promoting patriotism and respect towards the National Flag, Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday saw a human chain of more than 900 people while carrying a 2,900 feet long tricolor.



The tricolor journey, ahead of the Independence Day, was carried out on the main routes of Morbi.

Deven Rabari, organiser, Young India Group, told ANI: "Young India Group organized the 'yatra' on the occasion of Independence Day to instill a sense of patriotism among the people." (ANI)

