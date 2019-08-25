Gujarat: VHP organises 'Rath Yatra' on Janmashtami

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) organized 'Rath Yatra' in Gujarat on the occasion of Janmashtami here on Saturday.

The festival was flagged off by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Vala told ANI, "This is the festival to celebrate Krishna's birthday and even Krishna has killed his own uncle Kans so if evil persists then this can also be done."



During Yatra, people covered a distance of 26 km of the city. Hundreds of people participated in the Yatra.

'Janmashtami' is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the 8th avatar of Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

