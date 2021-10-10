Gujarat: 400-yr-old 'all-men Garba' tradition still being followed at temple in Vadodara

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): An age-old tradition of 'all-men Garba' is practised in the courtyard of Mata Ambe Temple in the Mandvi area of Vadodara district of Gujarat, in which men perform the Garba while women sing sitting inside a jharokha.



This tradition has been followed in the temple for over the last 400 years.

While talking to ANI on Sunday, temple priest Durgesh said that the all-men Garba does not mean that females are prohibited to perform Garba.

"Over 400 years back, it was not safe for women to participate in Garba at this temple at the late night. Earlier men would don sarees and dupattas and perform Garba in place of women in the courtyard of this temple, who would sing inside the Jharokhas. Women can also participate, but to maintain the age-old legacy they don't engage directly, instead, they join the celebrations by singing along," said the priest.

The priest said that the event could not be performed last year due to the pandemic and only singing was allowed.

"But this time, people are coming. We are really happy. We urge people to follow the government orders and COVID protocols by wearing masks, using sanitisers and practising social distancing," he added.

Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days. However, this year Navratri will last only for eight days, which have started on October 7 and end on October 14. (ANI)

