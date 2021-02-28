  1. Sify.com
  4. Gujarat: About 11-feet long crocodile rescued from construction site in Vadodara

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Feb 28th, 2021, 09:48:54hrs
A visual of the crocodile rescued in Vadodara, Gujarat. Photo/ANI

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 28 (ANI): A crocodile measuring about 10-11 feet long crocodile was rescued from a constriction site in the Kelanpur area of Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday.

According to Arvind Pawar, President, Wildlife Rescue Trust, the crocodile was about 10-11 feet long and was found in a ditch.
"We received a call from a builder that a crocodile was spotted in a ditch at one of his construction sites. We rescued it and have handed it over to the forest department," said Pawar.
He added after a medical checkup, the crocodile was released in its natural habitat. (ANI)

