Gujarat also cancels class 12 Board examinations

Gandhinagar, June 2 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced that the Board examinations for the class 12 have been cancelled in view of the prevailing situation of coronavirus outbreak, following the central government's decision to cancel the CBSE Board examinations for class 12.

The education minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday announced that the Board examinations for the class 12 which had been scheduled to start from July 1, has been cancelled considering the prevailing pandemic situation in the state and the student's safety. The government also said that the decision is in conformity with the central government's decision to cancel the CBSE Board examinations on Tuesday.

Informing the media on the decision taken in the core committee meeting chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the state education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced cancellation of the Board examinations this year for the class 12 for CBSE looking at the interest of the students' safety. Following his decision and in an endorsement, the Gujarat government too has decided to cancel the board examinations for class 12 of the state board students, which had been scheduled next month."

"Exams have been cancelled considering the prevailing crisis of Corona outbreak. The government will now do the needful according to the central government's directives on the matter," the minister added.

In an earlier decision, the state education department had announced mass promotion for the 10th board students and prior to that the rest of the classes from 1st standard to 9th and 11th standard.

--IANS

amc/skp/