Gujarat ATS arrests man involved in terror funding, drug cases from Delhi airport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 29 (ANI): The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Thursday arrested wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi airport in connection with cases involving 530 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 2,500 crores.



Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (ATS), Imtiaz Sheikh said that the accused is now involved in terror funding and is connected with terror organisations.

"ATS arrested a wanted accused Shahid Kasam Sumra from Delhi Airport in connection with cases involving 530 kg of heroin worth over Rs 2500 crores, pertaining to ATS Gujarat, STF Punjab and NIA," he said.

"The accused was a wanted criminal in drug cases, reported in March 2021 among few others. He used to transport drug consignments via sea. He is now involved in terror funding and is connected with terror organisations," he added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

