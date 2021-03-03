Gujarat budget: Rs 32,719 cr allocated to education, Rs 11,323 cr to health

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 3 (ANI): In Gujarat's largest budget so far of Rs 2.27 lakh crore, Rs 32,719 crore has been allocated for education and Rs 11,323 crore to the health and family welfare department.



Finance Minister Nitinbhai Patel allotted Rs 13,493 to urban development, Rs 5,494 crore for water resources, Rs 3,974 crore for water supply, Rs 7,232 crore for the Krishi Khedut Kalyan Yojana, Rs 4,353 for social justice and empowerment, and Rs 1,502 crore for labour welfare and employment.

A provision of Rs 1,224 crore has been proposed for food and civil supplies, Rs 1,814 crore for forest, environment, Rs 563 crore for Science and Technology, Rs 1,032 crore for the destitute and old age pension and the revenue department has been provided Rs 4,548 crore.

Rs 1,500 crore for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train, Rs 50 crore to buy new police vehicles, Rs 100 crore for crop credit in Co-operative Department, Rs 11,185 crore for Roads and Buildings Department, Rs 1,478 crore for Ports and Transport Department, Rs 13,034 crore for energy and petrochemical sector and Rs 910 crore for Climate Change Department have been allocated in the budget.

The Industry and Mines Department, Forest and Environment Department, and Home department have been allocated Rs 6,599 crore, Rs 1,814 crore, and Rs 7,960 crore respectively. (ANI)

