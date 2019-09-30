Gujarat by-elections: BJP fields Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released a list of six candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the legislative Assembly of Gujarat.

Alpesh Thakor, who left Congress and joined the BJP in July earlier this year, will contest from Radhanpur assembly constituency.

Besides him, Jivrajbhai Jagatbhai Patel has been fielded from Tharad, Ajmalbhai Valaji Thakor from Kheralu, Dhavalsinh Narendrasinh Zala from Bayad, Jagdishbhai Patel from Amraiwadi and Jigneshbhai Sevak from Lunawada.



The by-elections will be held in Gujarat on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

