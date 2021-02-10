Gujarat civic polls: BJP candidate elected unopposed

The BJP candidate, Brindaben Surti, was declared victorious unopposed in the Naranpura ward of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). She was the only candidate left in the fray after others got eliminated for various reasons. She won from the OBC reserved seat out of the four seats in this ward.

Gandhinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Even before the campaigning for the local body elections begins in Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered its first win.

Chandrikaben Rawal, Brinda's rival candidate from the Congress party withdrew her nomination on Tuesday, the last date for withdrawal of nominations. A day prior to that the nomination form of Surti's other rival, Pushpaben from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was declared cancelled. As only Surti was left in the fray, she was declared victorious unopposed.

Out of the four seats in this ward, Naranpura will now witness polling for only three wards.

The polling is on February 21.

The BJP begins its campaigning for the local body elections in Gujarat from Thursday.

