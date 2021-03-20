Gujarat clocks 1,565 fresh Covid cases, tally at 2,85,429

Gandhinagar, March 20 (IANS) Gujarat on Saturday reported 1,565 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,85,429, while the death toll reached 4,443 with six more fatalities, health officials said.

Out of the 4,443 Covid deaths, 2,318 have died in Ahmedabad, 984 in Surat, 243 in Vadodara, 202 in Rajkot, 107 in Gandhinagar, 69 in Bhavnagar, 53 in Patan, 39 in Banaskantha, 38 in Mahesana, 35 in Jamnagar, 34 in Amreli, 33 each in Kutch and Junagadh and 25 in Gir-Somnath.

As many as 969 patients were discharged after recovery on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 2,74,249.

So far, around 28,36,204 people have been administered the first vaccine dose in Gujarat, while 5,92,712 have received their second vaccine shots under the inoculation drive.

--IANS

