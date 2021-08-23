Gujarat CM, businessmen come together to lay foundation stone for bright future

The temple committee is still seeking donors for funds. The money will be used to build a state-of-the-art hostel at Vallabhavidyanagar, close to Anand. One thousand students will be provided free accommodation and meals in the hostel once the construction is complete. Needy students of any caste, faith or culture can avail the services.

Surat, Aug 23 (IANS) Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Temple Committee, the temple shrine located in Gujarat, on Monday announced its commitment to education with the foundation stone-laying ceremony. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani and notable businessmen were part of the ceremony.

Swaminarayan Temple Vadtal comes with a historical heritage in the field of education. The organization aims to take this very experience and expand it to formal education. It is working towards the vision of helping the youth of Gujarat to acquire world class knowledge.

Acharya Maharaj Shri Rakesh Prasadji, Head Priest, Vadtaladham Swaminarayan said, "Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Temple Committee is humbled to have received generous donations and urge others to similarly come forward and donate for a greater cause. With the establishment of the hostel and institution, we hope to instill education and values in the students, and help them become true citizens of the country."

Shri Arjanbhai Laljibhai Dholakia - Director, Shree Ramakrishna Exports Pvt Ltd (SRK) said, "We are thrilled to support Shree Swaminarayan Vadtal Temple Committee financially and hope to extend this through man hours of service. We believe that this is the start of something powerful and are proud to be making a difference in the lives of so many young students. We request every Indian to contribute in their own possible way."

On this occasion, President of Satsang Mahasabha Shastri Nautam Prakash Dasji, Chairman of Vadtal Temple Committee Dev Prakash Swami, Shri Sant Vallabh Swami, Parshad Lalji Bhagat of Gyan Bagh, MP Shri Miteshbhai Patel, Chief Dandak Shri Pankajbhai Desai, Former MP Shri Dilipbhai Patel, Maheshbhai Patel, President of Charutar Vidya Mandal Shri Bhikhubhai Patel, office bearers, Collector Shri Manoj Dakshini, District Development Officer Shri BG Prajapati, Haribhaktas were present.

