Gujarat CM flags off Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday flagged off the inaugural run of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express from Ahmedabad Railway Station on Friday.

The flag-off ceremony was held by the Chief Minister in the presence of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.



The commercial run of Tejas Express will begin from January 19.

Announcing the launch of Tejas Express, Rupani, in a tweet, said that it is an important step towards fast and safe rail travel.

During the commercial runs, the fully air-conditioned train will have two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars with 78 seats each.

The train will have a total carrying capacity of 736 passengers. (ANI)

