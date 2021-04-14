Gujarat CM to meet religious leaders on Covid situation

Gandhinagar, April 14 (IANS) The Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani on Wednesday evening, will hold a virtual meeting with various religious leaders of the state on the prevailing situation of Corona infection in the state. The CM will hold discussions with them and request cooperation from every community in the fight against the virus.

Vijay Rupani will have a virtual meeting with many religious leaders of the state at 4 p.m. in the evening on Wednesday.

Many dignitaries from various religious communities like Ratnasundarji Maharaj Saheb, Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, Vraj RajKumar, Dwarkesh Lalji, Brahmavihari Swami, Sant swami of Vadtal Temple, Tyagvallabh swami, Shernath Bapu, Avichaldasji Maharaj, Dilipdasji Maharaj, Shambhu Prasad Tundiya, Maulana Lukman Tarapuri and Right Reverend Silvance Christian will participate in the meet.

The CM will have discussions with them regarding the current Covid situation in the state, and their role in the fight against the pandemic.

Earlier too, last year, the CM had such discussions with various religious leaders and received support and assurances from all communities to fight the pandemic.

--IANS

