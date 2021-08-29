  1. Sify.com
  4. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani congratulates Bhavina Patel for Tokyo Paralympics silver

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Aug 29th, 2021, 16:30:04hrs
Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel(File Photo/ANI)

Gandhinagar (Gujarat), [India], August 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday congratulated Bhavina Patel, for her silver medal win at Tokyo Paralympics and announced a Rs 3 crore reward for the paddler.

The reward was announced under the state government's Divyang Khel Pratibha Protsahan Puraskar Yojana.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other leaders have also extended their congratulations to India's para table tennis player
Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel lost the match to China's Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women's singles - Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium -- Table 6 today.
With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games. (ANI)

