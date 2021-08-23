Gujarat Frontier sees decline in infiltration bids: BSF

Of the total 48 such attempts, 23 were made in 2018 and 16 in 2019. Six infiltration bids were made in 2020 while three such bids have been made so far this year.

Gandhinagar, Aug 23 (IANS) Infiltration attempts by Pakistani intruders on the Gujarat frontier saw a significant decline in the last three years, as per the figures provided by the Border Security Force (BSF).

"Barring the Barmer infiltration attempt, where we gunned down an infiltrator from Pakistan, we have not had a single incident of infiltration in recent times," said G.S. Malik, DIG, Gujarat Frontier, BSF.

"We controlled the Kutch region, especially the Sir Creek and Haraminala regions. Whoever trying to infiltrate has been nabbed by the BSF," he added.

"Technology-wise, we are well-equipped with devices like CCTV and night and daytime vision equipment. We also have the latest armoured boats in the Creek area with which we are patrolling our borders," Malik said.

Malik was speaking on the sidelines of an event, where the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' (Victory Flame) was welcomed by the BSF DIG at the Frontier Headquarters (FHQ) in Gandhinagar.

The Vaijay Mashaal is one of four such flames ignited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the historic victory of the Indian armed forces over Pakistan in December 1971.

--IANS

