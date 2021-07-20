Gujarat: Gangster Ravi Pujari produced before Borsad court in 2017 shooting case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch on Monday produced gangster Ravi Pujari before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Borsad in connection with a 2017 shooting case.



Pujari was produced in the court of Borsad town of Anand district late last night.

The 2017 shooting case pertains to the firing of independent corporator Pragnesh Patel of the Borsad municipality. Three rounds were fired on Patel on January 13, 2017.

Police were deployed in every corner of the Borsad court complex.

Pujari will be presented in the Borsad court again today, where the Crime Branch team will demand his remand. (ANI)

