Gujarat govt to release Rs 3,795 cr financial aid for rain-hit farmers

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 23 (ANI): The Gujarat government decided to release Rs 3,795 crore financial package for farmers whose crops are damaged due to unseasonal rains, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said on Saturday.



"The Gujarat government has decided to provide a package of Rs 3, 795 crores to the farmers whose crops got destructed in the unseasonal rains. It will cover as many as 56.35 lakh farmers whose crops were affected between October 15 and November 20," Patel said in a press conference.

He added that the farmers will get compensation of Rs 4,000 per hectare up to two hectares in the places where rain was less than 100 mm.

Giving the break-up of Rs 3, 795 crore, Patel said that the amount of Rs 2, 145 crore will be footed from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and another Rs 1, 641 crore from the budgetary provisions. (ANI)

