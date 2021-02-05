Gujarat local body polls: AAP to hold roadshows in Ahmedabad, Rajkot

Senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, will be the star campaigner of the roadshows. The AAP will also campaign in the state with other star campaigners in the coming days.

Gandhinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch its campaign for the local body polls in Gujarat, which are scheduled to be held at the end of this month, by holding roadshows in Ahmedabad and Rajkot on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The Gujarat unit of AAP informed that around 10 MLAs and MPs of the party from New Delhi, including Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, Dilip Pandey and Saurabh Bhardwaj, will visit Gujarat as star campaigners ahead of the localbody polls.

"The Ahmedabad roadshow will be held in two parts, one on the eastern part of the Sabarmati river and the other on the western side. The roadshow will begin at 10 am on Saturday after taking blessings from the Nagarvale Hanuman temple in Hatkeshwar. We will ensure that all social distancing norms are followed," said Bhemabhai Chaudhary, vice president of AAP's Gujarat chapter.

"Sanjay Singh will arrive at Ahmedabad on Saturday morning after which he will head to Surat by road. A roadshow and public address in Surat has been planned for Sanjay Singh," Chaudhary added.

The roadshow in Rajkot will begin at 3.30 pm on Sunday from the Greenland Cross Road.

Meanwhile, AAP Gujarat announced its fifth list of candidates for the local body polls on Friday. According to a press statement, the fifth list has 58 per cent female candidates. Out of the total candidates announced so far, one third candidates are female.

