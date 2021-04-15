Gujarat LOP files PIL against BJP chief for Remdesivir distribution

Gandhinagar, April 15 (IANS) The Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Gujarat state assembly, Paresh Dhanani on Thursday filed a PIL in the Gujarat High Court against the BJP state chief C.R. Patil and the BJP MLA Harsh Sanghavi for illegally and unauthorisingly, acquiring, stocking and distributing, the much sought after miracle injection, Remdesivir in Surat.

The LOP, Paresh Dhanani on Thursday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Gujarat BJP president Chandrakant R. Patil for illegally acquiring, stocking and distributing Remdesivir injections in an unauthorised manner. The PIL was filed through advocate and activist Anand Yagnik.

In the PIL, Dhanani has pointed that by distributing 5,000 remdesivir injections, Patil has violated not only the Directive Principles of State policy, the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the Pharmacy Act, 1948, but also violated the Articles 14, 19, 21 and 226 of the Constitution of India.

Dhanani has also included the Majura constituency BJP MLA, Harsh Sanghavi in the case against Patil. Dhanani has also sought inclusion of the Gujarat state government and the Health and family welfare Department of Gujarat to be included as respondents in the case.

Dhanani in his PIL, has pointed out that even though Patil and Sanghavi are not registered pharmacists, nor do they hold any legal capacity to enmass, purchase, hoard and distribute remdesivir, they hoarded the injections and distributed them from the BJP Party office in Surat. These injections were distributed to those in need of the same in the desperate times of covid-19, particularly when there was a shortage of these injections.

