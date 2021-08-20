Gujarat man held for Goa bizman's murder: Police

Panaji, Aug 20 (IANS) The Goa police on Friday arrested a person from Ahmedabad in Gujarat charged with the murder of a local businessman in Pernem sub-district of North Goa in July this year.

A statement issued by the Goa Police Crime Branch said the accused has been identified as Jaypuri Gosai from Gujarat, who hacked 50-year-old Chandrakant Bandekar to death after taking a lift from him in July.