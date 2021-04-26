Gujarat now sees 14,340 Covid cases, 158 deaths

In April, the state has added 2,02,675 cases at an average of 7,795 daily.

Gandhinagar, April 26 (IANS) Gujarat's cumulative corona tally crossed the five lakh figure to reach 5,10,373 on Monday, with another high of 14,340 new cases, while the death toll rose to 6,486 with a staggering 158 fresh deaths.

At present, there are 1,21,461 active cases, while the recovery rate stands at 74.93 per cent.

Ahmedabad registered 5,679 cases, followed by Surat with 1,876, Vadodara with 706, Jamnagar with 668, and Rajkot with 598.

Bhavnagar saw 536 cases, Mehsana 531, Gandhinagar 346, Banaskantha 297, Junagadh 259, Dahod 250, Kutch 232, Patan 230, Surendranagar 199, Panchmahals 176, Sabarkantha 161, Amreli 158, Mahisagar 157, Tapi 156, Kheda 149, Bharuch 135, Navsari 125, Gir-Somnath 121, Valsad 118, Anand 92, Aravalli 77, Morbi 66, Chotta Udepur 58, Devbhumi Dwarka 52, Porbandar 51, Narmada 35, Dangs and Botad with 21 each.

Of the fresh deaths, 27 were reported in Ahmedabad, 25 in Surat, 16 in Vadodara, 14 each in Jamnagar and Rajkot, nine in Kutch, among other places

Over 94 lakh people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 20 lakh have been given the second, as per the Health Department.

