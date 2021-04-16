Gujarat now sees 8,920 new Covid cases, 94 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 16 (IANS) Once again breaking all previous records, Gujarat on Friday saw 8,920 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 3,84,688, while the death toll climbed to 5,170 as 94 more succumbed.

In April so far, the state has added 76,990 cases at a daily average of 4,812.

Meanwhile, 3,387 more were discharged, taking the total to 3,29,881, while there are 49,737 active cases as of now.