Gujarat now sees Covid tally spike to 6,690, 67 fresh deaths

A total of 2,748 patients were discharged, taking the total cured to 3,20,729, while there are 34,555 active cases.

In April so far, Gujarat has added 52,508 cases at a daily average of 4,039.

Gandhinagar, April 13 (IANS) Breaking all previous records of daily Covid tally, Gujarat on Tuesday saw 6,690 new cases, taking its tally to 3,60,206, while the death toll rose to 4,922 with 67 more succumbing.

Ahmedabad saw a new high of 2,282 cases, followed by Surat with 1,441, Rajkot with 616, Vadodara with 377 and Jamnagar with 302.

Mehsana saw 177, Banaskantha 137, Bhavnagar 128, Gandhinagar and Patan 110 each, Junagadh 109, Amreli 98, Bharuch 87, Anand 68, Morbi 65, Panchmahals 61, Dahod and Kutch 58, Surendranagar 55, Kheda and Sabarkantha 46 each, Navsari 44, Mahisagar 39, Valsad 32, Devbhumi Dwarka 27, Gir-Somnath 23, Narmada 22, Tapi 21, Botad 16, Aravalli 14, Porbandar eight, Chotta Udepur six and Dangs three.

Twenty-five deaths were reported in Surat, 23 in Ahmedabad, seven in Rajkot, four in Vadodara, two in Banaskantha and one each in Anand, Bharuch, Junagadh, Sabarkantha, Chotta Udepur, and Gandhinagar.

Till now, 95,65,850 have been vaccinated out of which 84,04,128 received their first dose and 11,61,722 their second shot. Moreover, over 2 lakh senior citizens over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities also got their jab with 1,57,510 receiving their first shot, while 47,035 got their second.

