Gujarat now sees over 8K daily Covid cases, toll crosses 5K

Gandhinagar, April 15 (IANS) Gujarat on Thursday saw its daily Covid tally reach 8,152, taking its total to 3,75,768 while its death toll crossed the 5,000 mark to reach 5,076 as 81 more succumbed.

In April so far, the state has added 68,070 cases at a daily average of 4,538.

A total of 3,023 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,26,394, while there are 44,298 active cases.