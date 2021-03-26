Gujarat records 1,961 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) Gujarat On Thursday registered 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,94,130, while its death toll rose to 4,473 with seven more succumbing.
In March so far, the state has added 24,241 cases at a daily average of 970.
A total of 1,405 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,80,285, while there are 9,372 active cases.
Surat saw 628 new cases, Ahmedabad 558, Vadodara 184, and Rajkot 168.
Jamnagar saw 44 cases, Gandhinagar 39, Bhavnagar 31, Narmada 27, Patan 24, Dahod, Kutch and Banaskantha 19 each, Kheda and Mehsana 18, Amreli, Anand, and Surendranagar 16 each, Mahisagar and Sabarkantha 15 each, Morbi 13, Bharuch and Navsari 11 each, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir-Somnath, Panchmahals, and Valsad eight each, Tapi five, Chotta Udepur and Dangs three each and Aravalli and Botad one each.
Four deaths were reported in Surat, two in Mahisagar and one in Ahmedabad.
Till now, a total of 44,85,319 have been vaccinated so far, of which 38,64,161 have received their first dose and 6,21,158 have received their second shot.
A total of 1,78,796 senior citizens over 60 and those between 45 and 60 with co-morbidities were also vaccinated on Thursday.
--IANS
amc/vd