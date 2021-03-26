Gujarat records 1,961 new Covid cases, 7 more deaths

Gandhinagar, March 26 (IANS) Gujarat On Thursday registered 1,961 new Covid-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,94,130, while its death toll rose to 4,473 with seven more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 24,241 cases at a daily average of 970.

A total of 1,405 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,80,285, while there are 9,372 active cases.