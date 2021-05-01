Gujarat reports 13,847 new Covid cases, 172 deaths

In whole of April, Gujarat had reported 2,60,079 Covid cases at an average of 8,669 cases daily.

Gandhinagar, May 1 (IANS) Gujarat on Saturday reported 13,847 new Covid cases, marking a slight drop from the 14,120 cases recorded a day before, taking its overall tally to 5,81,624, while 172 deaths in the past 24 hours mounted the states death toll to 7,355.

Continuing the trend, Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases on Saturday at 5,060, followed by Surat (2,188), Vadodara (783), Jamnagar (743), Rajkot (700), Bhavnagar (573), Mehsana (517), Gandhinagar (320), Junagadh (283), Banaskantha (198), Kheda (196), Patan (169), Navsari (164), Kutch (161), Anand (146), Dahod (144), Mahisagar and Sabarkantha (135 each), Panchmhals and Valsad (133 each), Aravalli (127), Surendranagar (117), Bharuch (113), Gir-Somnath (106) and Morbi (102), Tapi (96), Narmada (63), Porbandar (56), Chotta Udepur (54), Amreli (45), Devbhumi Dwarka (41), Botad (24), and Dangs (22).

Of the 172 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 24 people died in Surat, followed by 22 in Ahmedabad, 17 in Vadodara, 16 in Jamnagar, 14 in Rajkot, 12 in Bhavnagar, 9 in Surendranagar, 7 in Junagadh, 6 in Sabarkantha, 4 each in Gandhinagar, Patan and Mehsana, 3 each in Banaskantha, Kutch, Bharuch, Gir-Somnath and Amreli, 2 each in Botad, Narmada, Navsari, Mahisagar, Panchmahals, Valsad and Aravalli, and 1 each in Anand, Chotta Udepur, Tapi and Morbi.

Gujarat's mortality rate stood at 1.26 per cent on Saturday, while its recovery rate improved marginally to 73.78 per cent.

"Over 98 lakh people in Gujarat have been administered the first dose of anti-Covid vaccine, while around 25 lakh have received the second shot till date," the state health department said.

