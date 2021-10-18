Gujarat riots last upheaval in state, says Lekhi

"Gujarat used to have frequent riots since 1800s. However, 2002 Gujarat riots were the last one to have erupted in the state, but nobody would tell you that," the BJP leader said during a Q&A session at the '20 Years of Modification: Glimpses of Accomplishments from Gujarat to New India'.

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Gujarat has had a long history of riots since the 19th century, but the 2002 riots were the last such upheaval in the state, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday.

The 2002 riots are remembered as the most notorious riots in the 21st century India. According of official records, over 1,000 people lost their lives, 223 went missing, and 2,500 sustained injuries.

Lekhi hailed the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower every section of the society, including women, and economically and socially weaker community. "The institutions and offices have always been there, it is the leadership that makes the difference. I have seen Mr Modi's work as both CM and PM. He works tirelessly for his country," she added.

The Bharatiya Janta Party leader also urged the masses to contribute to the nation building by doing their bit. "Even something as little as keeping ones' streets and roads neat and clean counts as a contribution. We should try not burden our system and people just because we think it is not our job," she added.

The programme was held under the aegis of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

