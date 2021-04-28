Gujarat sees 14,120 more Covid cases, 174 deaths

Gandhinagar, April 28 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday recorded 14,120 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 5,38,845, while the death toll rose to 6,830 with 174 fresh deaths.

In April so far, the state has added 2,31,147 cases at a daily average of 8,255. It has currently 1,33,191 active cases.

Ahmedabad registered 5,740 new cases, followed by Surat with 2,116, Vadodara with 858, Jamnagar with 721, Mehsana and 491.