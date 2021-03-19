Gujarat sees 1,415 new Covid cases, four deaths

Gandhinagar, March 20 (IANS) Gujarat on Friday saw 1,415 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,83,864, while the death toll rose to 4,437, with four more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 13,975 cases at a daily average of 735.

A total of 948 patients were discharged on Friday, taking the total to 2,73,380, while there are 6,147 active cases.