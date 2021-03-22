Gujarat sees 1,640 more Covid cases, four deaths

Gandhinagar, March 23 (IANS) Gujarat on Monday recorded 1,640 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,88,649, while the death toll rose to 4,454, with four more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 18,760 cases, at a daily average of 853.

A total of 1,110 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,76,448, while the state has 7,847 active cases.