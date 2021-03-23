Gujarat sees 1,730 more Covid cases, four deaths

Gandhinagar, March 24 (IANS) Gujarat on Tuesday saw 1,730 new Covid cases, taking its tally to 2,90,379, while the death toll climbed to 4,458, with four more succumbing.

In March so far, the state has added 20,490 cases at a daily average of 891.

A total of 1,225 patients were discharged, taking the total to 2,77,603, while there were 8,318 active cases.