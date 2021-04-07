Gujarat sees daily Covid tally spike to 3,575, 22 new deaths

In April so far, the state has added 20,755 cases at a daily average of 2,965, while in March, it had seen 37,809 cases at an average of 1,220 daily.

Gandhinagar, April 7 (IANS) Gujarat on Wednesday reported its highest daily spike of Covid cases so far, at 3,575, taking its tally to 3,28,453, while the death toll rose to 4,620 with 22 more succumbing.

A total of 2,217 patients were discharged, taking the total to 3,05,149, while there are 18,684 active cases.

Ahmedabad saw 823 new cases, closely followed by Surat with 819, while there were 490 in Rajkot and 457 in Vadodara.

Jamnagar saw 175, Patan 111, Bhavnagar 90, Gandhinagar 79, Mehsana 66, Junagadh 43, Kutch 38, Mahisagar 37, Panchmahals 33, Kheda 32, Morbi 31, Dahod 29, Banaskantha 26, Bharuch 22 and Amreli 20.

Ten deaths were reported from Surat, six in Ahmedabad, and one each in Vadodara, Bhavnagar, Mehsana, Mahisagar, Panchmahals, and Banaskantha.

Till now, a total of 80,61,290 persons have been vaccinated out of which 71,86,613 have received their first dose, and 8,74,677 both doses.

Moreover, around 1.7 lakh senior citizens over 60 and comorbid patient between 45 and 60 were also vaccinated, with 1,48,111 getting their first shot, and 20,656 the second.

--IANS

amc/vd