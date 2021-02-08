Gujarat's Waghodia MLA issues 'death threat' to journalist

"Ask questions in a straight manner. Why are you acting smart? I am telling you I'll get you killed by my men," Shrivastav threatened Gujarati news channel 'Mantavya News' reporter Amit Thakor on camera.

Gandhinagar, Feb 8 (IANS) A BJP legislator from Waghodia in Gujarat, Madhu Shrivastav, on Monday again courted controversy as he was caught on camera while openly issuing death threat to an electronic media reporter when the latter asked uncomfortable questions.

Shrivastav, known as 'dabang' politician, has in the past also allegedly misbehaved with journalists a couple of times and issued similar death threats, but got away as no complaints were lodged against him.

Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil said: "We will check what happened and confirm it first (before reacting)."

Shrivastav was also accused of threatening Vadodara voters at a rally in Waghodia area in Vadodara on April 3, 2019 if they didn't vote for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The election authorities had even issued a show-cause notice to him for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

