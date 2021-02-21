Gul Panag visits Ghazipur border to show solidarity

She met Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at the protest site and reiterated her support for the protesters.

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) As the farmers' protests against the farm laws continues at the borders of the national capital, Bollywood actress Gul Panag on Sunday visited the Ghazipur border site to show her solidarity.

Gul, who is among the many Bollywood actors to extend their support to the farmers, told IANS: "I myself belong to a family of farmers and have arrived here to show my support for the farmers."

Noting that the farmers have been sitting at Delhi borders for a long time to demand repeal the farm laws, Gul said that her request to the government was that it should hold discussions with the farmers to come to a decision, so that the farmers could go home.

Gul also tried her hand at a 'Charkha' (spinning wheel) during her visit.

There have been 11 rounds of talks held between the Central government and farmer organisations, but no concrete solution has been achieved.

Farmers have been protesting at various borders of the national Capital since November 26 last year against the three laws - the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

