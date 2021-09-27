Gulab impact: Telangana CM takes stock of situation

The chief minister reviewed the situation with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and other top officials. He directed the chief secretary to take all necessary precautions against any loss of life or property as heavy rains across the state are likely to continue for another two days due to the impact of 'Gulab'. The CM wanted revenue, police, and other departments to work in coordination.

Hyderabad, Sep 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday took stock of the situation in the state due to heavy rains under the impact of cyclone 'Gulab' which weakened into deep depression after crossing Andhra-Odisha coast overnight.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar once again held a teleconference with district collectors in the wake of heavy rains in the state. Apart from CS, DGP Mahender Reddy, Special Chief Secretary, Roads and Buildings, Sunil Sharma, Secretary, Panchayati Raj, Sandeep Kumar Sultania and Secretary, Disaster Management, Rahul Bojja were also present in the conference.

Somesh Kumar said collectors have been directed to remain vigilant in the wake of warnings from the Meteorological Department that there will be heavy rains for another two days across the state. He said the Revenue, Police, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation and Fire departments in the district should work in coordination.

The chief secretary asked officials to take adequate measures to prevent loss of life and property. If necessary, services of NDRF teams in Hyderabad, Kottagudem and Warangal should be utilised. He said that a separate control room should be set up in each district collectorate office and information should be provided to the control room set up in the Secretariat.

He said that the situation should be reviewed by appointing special officers at problematic areas such as inland areas, ponds, ditches and bridges.

DGP Mahender Reddy said he had directed the police commissioners and SPs to work in coordination with the district collectors. He said a teleconference had been held with police officers to this effect.

