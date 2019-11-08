Gulaba: Team Raptors rescues 48 students from Assam

Gulaba (Himachal Pradesh) [India] Nov 8 (ANI): Team Raptors, a group of local youths in Manali rescued 48 students from Assam who were stuck in Gulaba area of Kullu district here yesterday.

The students were on a tour to enjoy the snowfalls when their vehicle got stuck in the icy roads. The local police took the help of Raptors to rescue them from the site.



The students were lifted with the help of 4X4 vehicles brought by Team Raptor. They are known for their voluntary services in the region aimed at helping tourists who are stuck in snowfall and claim to have successfully carried out many rescue efforts in the past.

The students were safely transported back to Manali around 7 PM yesterday night in their respective hotels. (ANI)

