Gunfight breaks out at Anantnag in South Kashmir

Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Vailoo, Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"Encounter has started at Vailoo, Kokernag area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.
