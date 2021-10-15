Gunfight breaks out at Srinagar's Bemina

Srinagar, Oct 15 (IANS) An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Bemina in J&K's Srinagar district on Friday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Bemina area of Srinagar. Srinagar Police on the job," police said.

The firefight ensued after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.