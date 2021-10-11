Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Bandipora district

"Encounter has started at Gundjahangir, Hajin area of Bandipora. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) A gunfight has started between the terrorists and security forces in the Hajin area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district, officials said on Monday.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Earlier in the day, in another ongoing encounter, one terrorist was killed and one policeman injured in the Khagund Verinag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials said. "One unidentified terrorist killed. One policeman injured.Operation in progress," police said.

