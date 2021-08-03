Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 3 (IANS) An encounter started between the terrorists and security forces at Chandaji area of Bandipora district in Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Chandaji area of Bandipora. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.