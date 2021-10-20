Gunfight breaks out in J&K's Shopian district

Srinagar, Oct 20 (IANS) A gunfight broke out between the terrorists and security forces in the Dragad area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, officials said.

"Encounter has started at Dragad area of Shopian. Police and Security Forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight started after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.