Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian district

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 16:20:19hrs
Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) An encounter broke out between the terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, officials said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Shopian town. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

--IANS

zi/dpb

