  4. Gunfight breaks out in South Kashmir's Shopian

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, May 28th, 2021, 15:40:20hrs
Srinagar, May 28 (IANS) An encounter began between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday, officials said.

The gunfight in Ganapora area took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

--IANS

