Gunfight erupts on outskirts of Srinagar

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, May 17th, 2021, 08:40:20hrs
Srinagar, May 17 (IANS) A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces at Khanmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday, officials said.

The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

"Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

