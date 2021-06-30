Gunfight in Kashmir's Kulgam

Srinagar, June 30 (IANS) An encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday was confirmed by officials.

"Encounter started at Chimmer area of Kulgam. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The gunfight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.