Gunfight underway in S.Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar, April 3 (IANS) A gunfight is underway on Saturday in South Kashmir's Shopian district between security forces and terrorists, officials said.
The gunfight erupted after a joint team of the police and the Army cordoned the forested Chor Ki Gali area and launced a search operation based on specific information on the presence of terrorists.
As the security forces zeroed in on the spot, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.
"A joint operation was launched today morning based on Jammu and Kashmir Police inputs at Chor Ki Gali in Sedhau forest area of Shopian. Area cordoned off and contact established. Firefight ensued. Joint operation in progress," the Army said.
