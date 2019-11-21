Gunjaria- New Jalpaiguri tracks ready to run trains with electric engines: NFR

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Senior officials of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Wednesday said that their tracks are ready to run passenger trains with electric engines.



A team of electric engineers conducted a successful trial run with an electric engine yesterday evening. The trial run started from Gunjaria station to the New Jalpaiguri Railway yard near Siliguri.

The authorities have stated that the passenger trains are ready to run on electric engines, but it will take a couple more months to run goods trains on the same engines.

Rajendra Kumar Choudhary, Chief Project Director, New Jalpaiguri, said: "We have achieved the target to complete the electrification process between Katihar to Raninagar through New Jalpaiguri. The mandatory fault test has also been completed successfully."

Trains like Rajdhani Express, Shatabdi express, and the Darjeeling Mail are slated to run on electric engines along the entire route, while some other long-distance trains to the Northeast and South India will have their locomotives changed at the New Jalpaiguri station. (ANI)

