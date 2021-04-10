Gunman in Texas shooting faces murder, aggravated assault charges

  1. Sify.com
Representative Image

Texas [US], April 10 (ANI/Sputnik): A gunman who shot six people, killing one, at a local business in central Texas this week has been charged with murder and five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Bryan Police Department said in a press release.

"In addition to the murder charge, Larry Bollin, 27-year-old, of Grimes County, was served with five counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The warrants were served on Bollin at the Brazos County Sheriff's Office," the release said on Friday.
Bollin had also shot a Texas state trooper during the pursuit.
The deceased victim has been identified as 40-year-old Timothy Smith, the release said.
Law enforcement officers have not made a final determination about the motive of the shooting. (ANI/Sputnik)

